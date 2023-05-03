The Homes & Gardens Design Awards offer a celebration of the very best in design and decoration. They focus on recognising excellence across two distinct categories: products and projects. Judged by a panel of our expert editors, the judges are looking for stand out design and excellent style from around the world, in order to showcase global industry leaders. The awards will be announced in September 2023. Winners will be able to use the logos in all their marketing and brand collateral. They are showcased in the November 2023 print edition and featured exclusively on the Homes & Gardens website and social channels.

